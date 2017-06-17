 Skip Nav
Every Busy Person Needs This New Trader Joe's Seasoning
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
What You Really Want to Know About The Pioneer Woman
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad

Trader Joe's Onion Salt

Every Busy Person Needs This New Trader Joe's Seasoning

If you've strolled by the "What's New" shelf at Trader Joe's, you may have noticed there's a new onion salt (ingredients: granulated onion, granulated garlic, minced onion, kosher salt, green onion, and dried chives). One of our living editors, Nicole Yi, has tried the new salt and says it's a welcome change to her usual go-to — the ultrapopular garlic salt. According to her, the flavor-packed onion seasoning isn't too salty and a little goes a long way. She recommends dashing some over eggs, steak, and salmon fillets. And she's hoping to sprinkle it over homemade popcorn next. That rave review sounds infinitely better than the other new seasoning salt TJ's introduced last month.

