Christmas Came Early Thanks to Trader Joe's Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa Mix

The Christmas elves have blessed us with an amazing hot chocolate mix that comes with a twist. Trader Joe's just released a Salted Caramel Flavored Hot Cocoa, and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

"We've taken traditional hot cocoa mix — you know, one that's rich and creamy and sweet and incredibly delicious in every way — and added natural caramel flavor, so that every sip delivers the enhanced richness and sweetness of caramel," Trader Joe's website reads. The brand took it a step further by adding salt to the caramel so the final result will taste like its cult classic Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels.

Trader Joe's is selling each 10-ounce canister for $4, and each comes to about eight servings. That means you can share with others or just make eight for yourself.