People Are Freaking the F*ck Out Over Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados
People Are Freaking the F*ck Out Over Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Avocados

Trader Joe's now sells the world's cutest avocados, and people are understandably freaking out about them. The official product name is Teeny Tiny Avocados, and it could not be more accurate. The bags of miniature avocados — which we're quite sure Trader Joe's has sold for a long time, but possibly just changed the name — cost $3 each and contain six avocados.

Not only are these avocados insanely adorable, but they also solve the problem avocado-eaters often face: eating an entire avocado for fear of wasting the second half or struggling to prevent it from browning. As soon as one of the Teeny Tiny Avocados is ripe, it's ready for avocado toast, avocado dressing, or avocado pasta. You could even use the whole bag for avocado cupcakes . . . the possibilities are endless!

Try to contain yourself as you scroll through more photos of the impossibly perfect avos, and prepare to seek them out on your next shopping trip to Trader Joe's.

