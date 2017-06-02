This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular

Many home cooks tend to rely on yogurt, tahini, and mayo to add creaminess to salad dressings, but consider this fresh alternative: avocado. Though it sounds strange, blended avocado adds a hefty body (and yet neutral flavor) to just about anything you throw in your blender — from salad dressing to ice "cream" to green smoothies. If you are in a salad dressing rut or are looking for a lightened-up alternative to cream-based dressing, try this avocado dressing from Pure Food ($20). The citrus juices brighten up the dressing without the use of vinegar, and the sweet-zesty flavor transforms mundane greens into a bowl-licking salad to be served alongside any light and bright Spring and Summer dishes.









Creamy Avocado Dressing From Pure Food by Veronica Bosgraaf Notes I love how nature gives us healthy fats that we can use to make creamy foods without the guilt. I could practically drink this dressing from the pitcher! Its beautiful bright green color will liven up any salad. I use grapeseed oil instead of olive oil because it is milder in flavor and lets the other ingredients shine through. Ingredients 1/2 cup grapeseed or olive oil 1 tablespoon honey 1 garlic clove 1 medium avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped Juice of 1 lime 1/4 cup fresh orange juice Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Directions In a blender, combine the oil, honey, garlic, avocado, and lime and orange juices, and season with salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. The dressing will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Information Category Condiments/Sauces, Dressings Cuisine North American Yield 1 cup Cook Time 5 minutes