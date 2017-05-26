Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession

Avocado obsession is still going strong, and avocado-only restaurants like Avocaderia prove that it's not slowing down anytime soon. Just when you think you've seen it all, we're taking avocados to a whole new level by adding them to cupcakes — yes, cupcakes! And because avocado lattes are now a thing, we've added espresso to the batter. These treats are chocolaty, light, and fluffy with just a hint of saltiness. We have a feeling they're going to be your favorite Summer dessert.

