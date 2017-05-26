Avocado Cupcakes Recipe
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession
Avocado obsession is still going strong, and avocado-only restaurants like Avocaderia prove that it's not slowing down anytime soon. Just when you think you've seen it all, we're taking avocados to a whole new level by adding them to cupcakes — yes, cupcakes! And because avocado lattes are now a thing, we've added espresso to the batter. These treats are chocolaty, light, and fluffy with just a hint of saltiness. We have a feeling they're going to be your favorite Summer dessert.
Avocado Cupcakes
From Kevin Smith, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- For the cupcakes:
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon espresso powder
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 medium avocado
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For the frosting:
- 1/2 medium avocado
- 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
- 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon Juice
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- To garnish:
- 1 avocado, peeled and sliced
- Fleur de sel, or salt
Directions
- For the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F, and prep a cupcake tin with liners.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a small bowl, add espresso powder and water, and stir to dissolve.
- In a medium bowl, mash your avocado. Stir in sugar and brown sugar. Then add vinegar, vanilla extract, and espresso, mixing until smooth.
- Whisk liquid mixture into flour mixture until mostly smooth.
- Scoop batter into your cupcake liners. Bake for 20 minutes, or until toothpick test comes out clean.
- For the frosting: Using a stand or hand mixer, whisk avocado and butter until smooth. Then mix in lemon juice. Finally, mix in powdered sugar.
- To assemble: Pipe frosting onto completely cooled cupcakes and garnish with avocado slices and fleur de sel.
Information
- Yield
- 12 cupcakes
- Cook Time
- 35 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka