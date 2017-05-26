 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Memorial Day and Beyond

Avocado Cupcakes Recipe

Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession

Avocado obsession is still going strong, and avocado-only restaurants like Avocaderia prove that it's not slowing down anytime soon. Just when you think you've seen it all, we're taking avocados to a whole new level by adding them to cupcakes — yes, cupcakes! And because avocado lattes are now a thing, we've added espresso to the batter. These treats are chocolaty, light, and fluffy with just a hint of saltiness. We have a feeling they're going to be your favorite Summer dessert.

If you love these avocado cupcakes, you'll flip for this avocado chocolate pudding.

Avocado Cupcakes

Avocado Cupcakes

Avocado Cupcakes

Ingredients

  1. For the cupcakes:
  2. 1 1/2 cup flour
  3. 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  4. 1 teaspoon baking powder
  5. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  6. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  7. 1 teaspoon espresso powder
  8. 1 cup water
  9. 1/2 medium avocado
  10. 1 cup sugar
  11. 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  12. 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  13. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. For the frosting:
  2. 1/2 medium avocado
  3. 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  4. 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon Juice
  5. 2 cups powdered sugar
  1. To garnish:
  2. 1 avocado, peeled and sliced
  3. Fleur de sel, or salt

Directions

  1. For the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F, and prep a cupcake tin with liners.
  2. In a large bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
  3. In a small bowl, add espresso powder and water, and stir to dissolve.
  4. In a medium bowl, mash your avocado. Stir in sugar and brown sugar. Then add vinegar, vanilla extract, and espresso, mixing until smooth.
  5. Whisk liquid mixture into flour mixture until mostly smooth.
  6. Scoop batter into your cupcake liners. Bake for 20 minutes, or until toothpick test comes out clean.
  7. For the frosting: Using a stand or hand mixer, whisk avocado and butter until smooth. Then mix in lemon juice. Finally, mix in powdered sugar.
  8. To assemble: Pipe frosting onto completely cooled cupcakes and garnish with avocado slices and fleur de sel.

Information

Yield
12 cupcakes
Cook Time
35 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFood VideoOriginal RecipesAvocadosCupcakesRecipesDessertChocolate
Join The Conversation
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
by Brandi Milloy
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
We Spy Style
by Taylor Wing
Celebrity Moms With Postpartum Depression
Mother's Day
7 Celeb Moms Who've Opened Up About Postpartum Depression
by Joanna Sloame
Original Recipes
Dr Pepper Fans Will Love These Soda-Filled Cupcakes
by Brandi Milloy
Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
by Brandi Milloy
Dr. Kari's Goddess Locs
Entertainment Video
Meet Dr. Kari, the Woman Behind Hollywood’s Goddess Locs
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Avocado Toast Recipes With a Latin Twist
Recipes
Your Avocado Toast Addiction Will Only Get Stronger With These 9 Awesome Recipes
by Sarah Bruning
Disneyland Grey Stuff Recipe
Get the Dish
Make Disneyland's Grey Stuff — It's Delicious!
by Brandi Milloy
Planned Parenthood Cancer Screening | Video
Women's Health
Planned Parenthood Diagnosed Her Cancer . . . and Saved Her Life
by Taylor Wing
Logan Browning in Dear White People
Entertainment Video
Meet Logan Browning, Star of Dear White People
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Unique Watermelon Recipes
Summer
by Erin Cullum
Chris Meloni Wanda Sykes Ike Barinholtz Snatched Interview
Snatched
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds