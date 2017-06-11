The Scary Reason Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream Has Been Recalled

On June 10, Trader Joe's issued a recall on its Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream due to the "potential presence of small metal pieces in the product." The company apologized for any inconvenience this may cause for fans of the green-tea-flavored ice cream but assured its customers it was necessary to take safety precautions. "All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed," Trader Joe's revealed.

So what should you do if you purchased the Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream from Trader Joe's with the SKU number 055740? "Please do not eat it," the company wrote. Although no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Trader Joe's urged buyers to "discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund." Read the full recall announcement and contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626)599-3817 if you have further questions.