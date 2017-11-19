 Skip Nav
Vegetarian
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
Holiday Food
The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown
Holiday Food
28 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Thanksgiving Recipes That Taste Like Childhood

Ah, nostalgia. There's nothing like Mom's (or Grandma's) signature dishes on Thanksgiving, and when you're craving the classics like green bean casserole, turkey, cranberry sauce, pecan pie, and 70 kinds of stuffing, you want to turn to trusted instructions. These savory and sweet go-tos are exactly what you need to pull off the home-cooked Thanksgiving of your childhood.

Related
Athleta Gratitude Tag Spon
10 Fall Cocktails to Toast to This Thanksgiving

Turkey Gravy
Sweet Potato Pie
Cinnamon Butter Baked Carrots
Creamy Mashed Poatoes
Perfect Roast Turkey
Back-to-Basics Bread Stuffing
Mac 'n' Cheese
Green Bean Casserole
Pumpkin Cornbread Biscuits
Fresh Cranberry Gelatin Mold
Pecan Pie
Sweet Potato Casserole
Corn Pudding
Glazed Ham
Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall FoodRecipesThanksgivingFall
Holiday Food
28 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
by Rebecca Brown
Winter Squash Spoon Bread Recipe
Holiday Food
Stop Searching For Your Signature Holiday Dish — Thug Kitchen's Recipe Is the One
by Thug Kitchen
Stages of Spending Thanksgiving With Your Latino Family
Humor
7 Hilarious Things That Will Probably Happen at Thanksgiving With Your Family
by Vivian Nunez
Thanksgiving Dinner Menu 2017
Appetizers
Not Sure What to Serve at Thanksgiving? These Recipe Ideas Will Get Your Creative Juices Flowing
by Jamie Mieuli
Chocolate-Crusted Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Holiday Food
Every Chocolate Addict Needs This Upgraded Pumpkin Pie Recipe
by Candace Nelson
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds