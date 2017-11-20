Turkey-Cooking Tips
16 Turkey-Cooking Tips You Need to Know Before Thanksgiving
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
16 Turkey-Cooking Tips You Need to Know Before Thanksgiving
We get it — there are a million variables when it comes to cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving: to brine or not, to butterfly or roast whole, to deep-fry or cook in the oven. That's why we pulled together all of our turkey-cooking tips from over the years, so you can school up on everything there is to know about successfully cooking a turkey.
16 Virgo Studio Roasting Pan
$180 $89.99
from JCPenney
GraniteWare Covered Rectangular Roaster - Black
$39
from Target
0previous images
-15more images