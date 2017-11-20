 Skip Nav
16 Turkey-Cooking Tips You Need to Know Before Thanksgiving
16 Turkey-Cooking Tips You Need to Know Before Thanksgiving

We get it — there are a million variables when it comes to cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving: to brine or not, to butterfly or roast whole, to deep-fry or cook in the oven. That's why we pulled together all of our turkey-cooking tips from over the years, so you can school up on everything there is to know about successfully cooking a turkey.

How to Defrost a Turkey
Why You Don't Want to Rinse Your Turkey
How to Spatchcock (aka Butterfly) a Turkey
How to Properly Season a Turkey
How to Dry-Brine a Turkey
How to Achieve Crisp Skin
How to Safely Stuff a Turkey
Which Pan to Use For Roasting a Turkey
How to Hack a Roasting Pan
How to Hack a Roasting Pan With a Muffin Tin
How to Fry a Turkey
At What Temperature to Cook a Turkey
How to Carve a Turkey
How to Cook Turkey Giblets
How to Properly Reheat Turkey
How Long Turkey Leftovers Last
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds