Uber Free Ice Cream Day 2017

Uber Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream — And That's Not Even the Best Part

This Friday, Aug. 11, Uber is celebrating its sixth annual Uber Ice Cream Day and is kicking off "Free Cone Fridays," from now until the end of Summer (Sept. 22). As the name implies, every Friday until Summer ends, if you request and match up with an Uber Ice Cream Truck, you'll receive five ice cream cones plus a free silicone Uber-stamped cone. Whatever you do, don't toss that silicone swag! Uber partnered with McDonald's, so you can take this reusable Uber cone and get a free soft-serve refill at McDonald's every Friday for the next six weeks. There's only one caveat: you need to be living in one of the participating cities. This year, Free Cone Fridays will be available in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Washington DC, Boston, Miami, Toronto, Seattle, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Image Source: Uber
