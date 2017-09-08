Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell

 Skip Nav
Looking for a way to brighten up your ice cream? From the swirled colors to the satisfying snap of the chocolate, a unicorn magic shell should do the trick! It's mesmerizing, needs only a handful of ingredients, and takes five minutes to make. The best part? It's completely customizable, and no two treats look the same. We think you'll have just as much fun making this as you will eating it.

If you like this, you'll love our hypnotizing tie-dye cake.

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup bright white candy melts
  2. 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  3. 2 drops pink food coloring
  4. 2 drops purple food coloring
  5. Sprinkles, to garnish

Directions

  1. Add candy melts and coconut oil into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high heat for 30-45 seconds. Remove from heat and stir until smooth.
  2. Let cool slightly and then add food coloring. Give it a quick swirl so there are ribbons of pink and purple in the magic shell but it's not fully incorporated.
  3. Pour over ice cream, top with sprinkles, let harden, and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Ice cream
Yield
2 servings
Cook Time
5 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hiroyuki Haga
