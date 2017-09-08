Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell

Looking for a way to brighten up your ice cream? From the swirled colors to the satisfying snap of the chocolate, a unicorn magic shell should do the trick! It's mesmerizing, needs only a handful of ingredients, and takes five minutes to make. The best part? It's completely customizable, and no two treats look the same. We think you'll have just as much fun making this as you will eating it.

