Enjoy This Refreshing Watermelon Chocolate Bark All Summer Long

Watermelon Chocolate Bark

This chocolate bark doesn't just look like a juicy watermelon — it tastes like one, too! We've added watermelon extract to creamy chocolate to give it a gentle fruity taste that screams Summer. Serve this at your next Summer get-together and it's sure to be a hit.

Craving more chocolate bark? Try this galaxy bark recipe.

Watermelon Chocolate Bark

Watermelon Chocolate Bark

Watermelon Chocolate Bark

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup green candy melts, melted
  2. 1 cup white chocolate, melted
  3. 1 cup pink candy melts, melted
  4. 1/2 teaspoon watermelon extract
  5. Mini chocolate chips, to garnish

Directions

  1. Pour green candy melts onto a baking dish covered in wax paper. Spread into a large circle, about 8 inches wide. Freeze for 5-10 minutes to set.
  2. Once set, pour melted white chocolate into the center of the green candy melts, leaving about 1/2 inch of green on all sides. Let freeze for 5-10 more minutes to set.
  3. Add your watermelon extract to your pink candy melts and mix to combine. Pour your red candy melts into the center of your bark and leave about 1/2 inch of space around the white chocolate on all sides. Sprinkle your mini chocolate chips across your pink candy melt layer and freeze once more for 5-10 minutes to set.
  4. Break into pieces and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Chocolate
Yield
8 slices
Cook Time
30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
Eat The TrendFood VideoKid-Friendly RecipesOriginal RecipesWatermelonSummerRecipesChocolate
Latest Food
