Watermelon Chocolate Bark
Enjoy This Refreshing Watermelon Chocolate Bark All Summer Long
This chocolate bark doesn't just look like a juicy watermelon — it tastes like one, too! We've added watermelon extract to creamy chocolate to give it a gentle fruity taste that screams Summer. Serve this at your next Summer get-together and it's sure to be a hit.
From Megan Lutz, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 1 cup green candy melts, melted
- 1 cup white chocolate, melted
- 1 cup pink candy melts, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon watermelon extract
- Mini chocolate chips, to garnish
Directions
- Pour green candy melts onto a baking dish covered in wax paper. Spread into a large circle, about 8 inches wide. Freeze for 5-10 minutes to set.
- Once set, pour melted white chocolate into the center of the green candy melts, leaving about 1/2 inch of green on all sides. Let freeze for 5-10 more minutes to set.
- Add your watermelon extract to your pink candy melts and mix to combine. Pour your red candy melts into the center of your bark and leave about 1/2 inch of space around the white chocolate on all sides. Sprinkle your mini chocolate chips across your pink candy melt layer and freeze once more for 5-10 minutes to set.
- Break into pieces and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Chocolate
- Yield
- 8 slices
- Cook Time
- 30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan