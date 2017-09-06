 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Wedding Cake Roundup: 100 Showstopping Sweets

With so many wedding cake options available, where do you even start? It's totally normal to feel overwhelmed, which is why we've done the work and rounded up the most beautiful, stunning cakes in existence. You'll find something for every taste, from supertraditional to ultramodern and everything in between. It's so hard to pick a favorite, but hopefully you'll find the look for you among the sweet inspiration. Get clicking, and start swooning!

There's something so sweet about this simple but beautiful cake — the ruffles and flowers make a perfectly classic combo.
Don't the floral embellishments of this darling cake remind you of a textile? Not your grandma's curtains, though — with its vibrant colors, this is ultrachic.
This is the perfect example of how you can take a plain tiered cake and turn it into a dessert with flair. Here, the extra details — the stand, the candles, the flowers — make it stand out, but it could just as easily look great without them.
We can't get over how whimsical and stunning this simple cake is with the help of colorful pompoms.
We love how succulents instantly take this simple, two-layer cake from straightforward to fabulous.
Tradition meets style when it comes to this pretty purple and white cake.
With lavender peeking out from the top, this charming white cake has all the potential to steal the show.
It doesn't take much (just some periwinkle flowers on a standard design) to get us in full cake-crush mode.
Can we all agree this is one phenomenal cake? All the marvelous layers of different shades of pink are having us do double takes.
If you plan on having a homemade cake, then allow its simplicity to stand out against a bright strand of twinkly lights.
Top a buttercream-covered cake with pretty flowers, and voilà! Just like that, you've got yourself a fuss-free, beautiful dessert.
Pairing citrus-colored piping against this peach-and-white cake is pretty genius (and ultrafeminine), if you ask us.
You can never go wrong when pink meets gold, and this stunning cake is one perfect example of that.
One way to do minimalism when it comes to piping words and pattern: limiting it to one color, like this chic wedding cake.
What better way to leave a lasting impression than with bright cascading daisies on a cake?
Although there's more than one cake on this dessert table, our eyes are on the bright blue bow-wrapped stunner in the middle. A delicate pearl edge and fun banner are all it takes to make this one swoon-worthy cake
A soft texture on the base layer of this cake and the multitoned flowers are the perfect amount of detail to make this a beautiful dessert without going over the top.
This wedding party ditched the traditional cake toppers for quirky toy dinosaurs and rustic frosting detail.
Six tiers are just enough to capture all the gorgeous details of this cake — the color stands out for good reason, and the lace-like icing is a delicate, classic touch.
How sweet is this one-tiered cake topped with roses? It's almost too pretty to eat (emphasis on almost) and leaves room to serve other treats like cupcakes and cake pops.
This gorgeous cake proves that fondant flowers are just as classic as the real deal.
An easy recipe for an elegant cake that's hard to forget? A pearl-like pattern that's topped off with a simple initial.
Just a hint of bead-like texture, lace, and leaves makes this one divine dessert.
The details here are slight — piping, tiny snowflakes on all tiers, and two top snowflakes — making this cake effortlessly unique.
This beauty is practically blooming with pink petals and flecks of gold detail that are both timeless and tasteful.
This simple two-tiered cake is given an edgy touch with carefully placed chocolate petals — stunning!
One-tiered cakes shouldn't be ruled out for your big day — this wedding proves that a classic cake can make an impact with a unique stand.
Here, less is more: rustically frosted and topped with a black "Happily ever after," this cake is sleek and sophisticated..
This light lavender cake with oversize cascading roses is so gorgeous, it'll make a statement all on its own.
A wedding cake like this romantic, gilded version is sure to make the entire room sparkle — and who doesn't want that on their wedding day?
We love how uniquely shaped tiers make such a striking cake.
