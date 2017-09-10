 Skip Nav
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Summer and Beyond
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Wedding-Dress Cake Will Play Serious Mind Games With You

Looking at this wedding "dress" will give you an equal dose of bridal fashion inspiration and wedding-cake envy. A UK-based cake designer named Emma Jayne created the most jaw-dropping cake at this year's Cake International show held at Alexandra Palace in London. And without even seeing the rest of the competition, you better believe this takes the . . . well, cake.

Using skills only a true professional could master, Emma created an intricately designed cake that looks so real you won't be sure about whether you want to eat it or wear it. One of the ways Emma was able to achieve such realistic-looking details was by using a cake-decorating tool called the dragéekiss, an invention that's currently undergoing crowdfunding. Emma used the tool to meticulously place each pearl inside every flower on the cake, and it looks so seamless that you'll be convinced everything was sewn together. Perhaps the coolest part is that Emma designed the dress-inspired cake based on actual wedding gowns from fashion designer Mak Tumang, and Mak got to see the creations IRL at the cake show; the two are pictured above.

To get up close and personal with this wedding-gown cake and marvel at each detail, scroll ahead to see all the photos that people have shared from the Cake International show. We knew floral wedding cakes were a trend we could get behind, but this takes it to a whole new level.

Related
Watch This Mesmerizing Tool Perfectly Frost a Cake in Mere Seconds

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding CakeFood NewsCakeWedding
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
Jackie and John F. Kennedy Wedding Details
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Trader Joe's Everything-Bagel Seasoning
Trader Joe's
You'll Want to Put Trader Joe's Everything Seasoning on Absolutely Everything
by Erin Cullum
Couple Gets Married at Planet Fitness
Wedding
This Fit Couple Got Married at the Same Place Their Love Story Began — Planet Fitness
by Hedy Phillips
Firefighter Saves Wedding Dress From Hurricane Harvey
Wedding
This Firefighter Didn't Just Fight Harvey's Floods — He Saved His Fiancée's Wedding Dress
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds