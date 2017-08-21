 Skip Nav
Meet the Doughnut Milk Luge, the Best Way to Wake Up
Little-Known Menu Secrets About Chipotle
How to Make Your Morning Oatmeal Taste Like Cookies — No, Seriously

What Can Replace Heavy Cream?

Out of Heavy Cream? Try This Kitchen Hack

Picture this: potato leek soup is on the menu for dinner tonight, and you're ready to get cooking when you realize that you forgot to pick up a pint of heavy cream. Don't admit defeat; all is not lost. We have a simple culinary substitution to ensure that your dish will still turn out.

To substitute 1 cup of heavy cream, mix 3/4 cup of milk and 1/3 cup of melted and cooled butter. Many people insist that this substitution will only work with whole milk (as opposed to skim or nonfat); however, in a pinch, give it a try, and see what you end up with. (Though, if it's for an important feast, you may just want to run to the store.)

Just don't try to use this substitution for whipped cream. Instead of a lofty mountain of dairy, you'll be left with a pool of disappointment.

Food HacksCooking BasicsCooking Tips
puddinpie puddinpie 10 years
Yes, you can use half and half and then add a bit of butter so the milkfat content is comparable to that of heavy cream.
Kbrooks1122704 Kbrooks1122704 10 years
My friend swears by evaporated milk for heavy dairy substitutions.
ccsugar ccsugar 10 years
Could you use half&half?
Latest Food
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds