 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal

What Condiments Should You Refrigerate?

5 Condiments You Should Refrigerate — and 3 You Shouldn't

Fact: not all condiments belong in the fridge. To make sure you're getting the longest shelf life (and the most flavor) out of common condiments like ketchup, maple syrup, and hot sauce, be sure to refer to this list of products you should — and shouldn't — store in a cold fridge. Some of them might surprise you and remind you to check yours to see if they're in the right place!

Do Refrigerate

  • Maple syrup. Maple syrup belongs in the refrigerator because mold can grow inside the bottle if it's left out.
  • Mayonnaise. This one is a no-brainer! Mayo is made with eggs and needs to be kept in the refrigerator once opened.
  • Nut-based oils. Oils like sesame or peanut that aren't refined and are made with nuts should be refrigerated to keep from going rancid. Pro tip: nuts should also be refrigerated to maintain their best flavor.
  • Ketchup. Refrigerating ketchup is up for debate depending on what kind you have and how quickly you plan to use it. Open ketchup can be stored in the pantry for up to one month, but if you won't use it by then, keep it in the fridge.
  • Mustard . . . sometimes. Dijon and horseradish-based mustards should be refrigerated, but others are OK to leave out if you prefer them at room temperature. Refrigerating yellow mustard will help maintain its flavor, but it doesn't contain any ingredients that spoil.

Related
The Surprising Truth About Refrigerating Butter

Don't Refrigerate

  • Soy sauce. Ever notice that soy sauce stays out on the tables at restaurants? That's because it's fermented and doesn't need to be refrigerated.
  • Hot sauce. Vinegar-based hot sauces have a shelf life of about three years and don't need to be chilled to stay fresh.
  • Honey. Honey will crystallize and become impossible to use if it's hardened in the fridge. Keep it stored away from direct sunlight.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
RefrigeratorFood NewsCooking TipsEco
Join The Conversation
Eco
Filthy Dishwasher? How to Naturally Clean It
by Sarah Lipoff
Kellogg's Unicorn Froot Loops
Food News
Just When We Thought We Were Over Unicorns, These Froot Loops Pulled Us Back In
by Kelsey Garcia
Dunkin' Donuts Halloween Doughnuts 2017
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
Italian Cooking Tips
Cooking Basics
15 Italian Cooking Secrets That Will Change Your Life
by Erin Cullum
Natural Oven Cleaner
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime
by Sarah Lipoff
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds