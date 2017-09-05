 Skip Nav
What Is Return Of The Eats?

Alert! Alton Brown's Good Eats Is Returning to the Food Network

Alton Brown dropped a "major announcement" to fans at Dragon Con this weekend. His "statement," shared via Twitter, concerns a highly anticipated project fans have been anxiously awaiting: the Good Eats reboot. Alton tells all in the video:

Premiering next year on Food Network and streaming online, will be a show called Return of the Eats. We're bringing it back; we're restarting it; we're getting the band back together! It will be a television show in the half-hour category there on Food Network, but we'll also be shooting additional scenes that will be injected into each show for streaming. So if you watch it online, you will see a better show.

Alton then joked that the "only problem that we still have to work out" is that Guy Fieri's triple D show will need to be cut to seven and a half hours (rather than eight) to make room for Alton's show. Though we're going to have to wait until 2018 to see the reboot, Alton has been gracious enough to share some behind-the-scenes photos — and here's hoping he shares more as shooting progresses!

Behind the scenes...the making of "It's Time..." (If you don't know what I'm talking about, look at post before.)

A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on

Food NewsFood NetworkGood EatsAlton Brown
