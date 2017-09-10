3 Stunning, New Starbucks Lunches to Make You Scream "Take My Money!"

Starbucks launches a new Mercato lunch menu in Chicago this Spring, starting April 11, which will eventually roll out to other US stores. Zaatar Chicken & Lemon Tahini Salad, Cauliflower Tabbouleh Salad, and Herbed Chicken & Fig Spread sandwich are just a few of the new offerings that frankly sound like they come right out of a high-end Mediterranean bistro. According to a Starbucks rep, the Mercato menu will "meet a variety of dietary lifestyles, including vegan, vegetarian, and high-protein." It's like Starbucks really knows us, am I right?

Currently, the menu will only be available at 100 downtown Chicago locations, and Starbucks says leftover items will be donated nightly to local food banks through Starbucks FoodShare program. Though we will have to wait a while for this menu to venture across the States, at least we can try the new Spring breakfast items like the sprouted bagel and avocado spread.