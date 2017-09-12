 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
How to Pan Sear Steak Like a Complete Badass
Dinner
16 Italian Soup Recipes to Get You Through Chilly Nights
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes

What Is the Starbucks Narwhal Frappuccino?

Narwhal Frappuccinos Are Real, and Here's How to Order One!

A post shared by Rayden SINN (Sanosuke)♂ (@raydensinn) on

There's officially another creature-inspired Frappuccino that you can order from Starbucks: the Narwhal Frappuccino! No, this is not a joke, and yes, Starbucks Frappuccinos are getting a little out of control. But we have to admit it sounds incredibly refreshing. The Narwhal Frappuccino is a combination of blended strawberry lemonade, vanilla bean powder, and green tea powder. While all the latest Frappuccino trends have involved mythical creatures like unicorns, dragons, and mermaids, this is the first Frappuccino that's taken after a real-life animal (reminder: narwhals, aka the unicorn of the sea, are real and possibly the cutest animals on the planet).

USA Today spoke to a Starbucks spokesman named Jarryd Boyd, who said, "If a customer would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu boards, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them." We'll take that as official permission to order the Narwhal Frappuccino from any Starbucks! Here's one take on how to request it.

  1. Order a blended Strawberry Lemonade with vanilla bean powder.
  2. Ask for whipped cream on top, and ask if your barista can add green tea powder for extra color on top.
  3. Instagram it, because did your Narwhal Frappuccino really exist if you didn't post it?

Related
Your Summer Will Be Cooler Than Ever With Starbucks's Mint Mocha Frappuccino

A post shared by Steph (@stephseesthings) on

Join the conversation
FrappuccinoFood NewsFood TrendsStarbucks
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
Read This Before You Try Starbucks's Cascara Latte
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Cold-Pressed Espresso
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
New Starbucks Tea Infusions Summer 2017
Food Reviews
Starbucks Debuts 3 New — Permanent — Fruity Iced Tea Menu Options
by Hedy Phillips
Starbucks Coffee Ice Cubes
Food News
Starbucks's New Coffee Ice Cubes Mean You're Getting More For Your Money
by Erin Cullum
Hi-Chew Sweet and Sour Mystery Mix
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds