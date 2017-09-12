Narwhal Frappuccinos Are Real, and Here's How to Order One!

A post shared by Rayden SINN (Sanosuke)♂ (@raydensinn) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

There's officially another creature-inspired Frappuccino that you can order from Starbucks: the Narwhal Frappuccino! No, this is not a joke, and yes, Starbucks Frappuccinos are getting a little out of control. But we have to admit it sounds incredibly refreshing. The Narwhal Frappuccino is a combination of blended strawberry lemonade, vanilla bean powder, and green tea powder. While all the latest Frappuccino trends have involved mythical creatures like unicorns, dragons, and mermaids, this is the first Frappuccino that's taken after a real-life animal (reminder: narwhals, aka the unicorn of the sea, are real and possibly the cutest animals on the planet).

USA Today spoke to a Starbucks spokesman named Jarryd Boyd, who said, "If a customer would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu boards, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them." We'll take that as official permission to order the Narwhal Frappuccino from any Starbucks! Here's one take on how to request it.

Order a blended Strawberry Lemonade with vanilla bean powder. Ask for whipped cream on top, and ask if your barista can add green tea powder for extra color on top. Instagram it, because did your Narwhal Frappuccino really exist if you didn't post it?