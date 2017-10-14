 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Recipes
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker

When Is Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Available?

Your Favorite Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Is Available Way Sooner Than You Think

There are certain hallmarks of the holiday season, and enjoying the tasty treat that is Williams Sonoma's Peppermint Bark is near the top of the list. For anyone wondering when they can score this delicious seasonal treat, the answer is right now! Original Peppermint Bark is already back.

Our favorite seasonal treat is available right now online and in stores for $29 a tin. If you don't live near a Williams Sonoma and can't wait until you find yourself near one, an online order will arrive in four to five days via UPS and can even be expedited. Next-day delivery is available to most destinations in the continental US as well, but beware: it will cost you $18 extra.

"The nostalgic chocolate peppermint confection made its debut 19 years ago, and ever since then, it's become a cult phenomenon . . . Customers start asking about it right after Labor Day, but it makes its once-a-year appearance right around November," Shane Brogan, senior vice president of stores for Williams Sonoma, told POPSUGAR earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams Sonoma's original peppermint bark is an incredibly popular mix of custom-blended Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled oil of peppermint that includes a layer of melted dark chocolate followed by a layer of creamy white chocolate that's then topped with handmade peppermint candy pieces. If you're not a fan of the original bark recipe, you'll definitely want to try this season's new Dark Chocolate variety, which is the same as the original, except the white chocolate aspect is replaced with more creamy dark chocolate.

There are also varieties for Halloween, such as Halloween Bark and Mummy Bark, so you can enjoy these delicious barks whenever you'd like. Sounds like a win-win to us!

Image Source: Williams Sonoma
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodFood ShoppingFood NewsPeppermintHolidayChocolateWilliams Sonoma
Decor Shopping
16 Winter Candles to Cozy Up With
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Where to Buy Lunchables Pizza and Treatza
Nostalgia
Try Not to Freak Out, but the Best Lunchable From the '90s Is Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
Gift Guide For 3-Year-Olds
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 3-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Cookies and Cream M&M's
Food News
Cookies & "Scream" M&M's Are Here to Make This Halloween the Best Yet!
by Erin Cullum
Chocolate Tahini Fudge Recipe
Holiday Food
Oh Fudge! Flake Salt and Tahini Dress Up This Beloved Candy Recipe
by Emily Cappiello
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds