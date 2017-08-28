 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meanwhile in Canada, There's Boozy Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, which is the best boozy ice cream of them all? Sure, that chocolate-Cabernet-flavored wine ice cream makes our taste buds do a happy dance, but it's officially been replaced by the Häagen-Dazs Spirits collection, a new line of alcohol-infused ice creams.

These boozy sweet treats combine classic desserts with notes of alcohol, although we're not sure it's enough to constitute a full-on buzz. There are five delectable flavors available, from Vodka Key Lime Pie to Rum Ginger Cookie and oh, Mylanta, these just sound glorious.

To fully track down these ice creams, we put on our detective hats all in the name of extremely vital investigative journalism, and it looks like the Spirits line is currently only available for purchase at Walmart locations throughout Canada. Oh, Canada, how we envy thee! If these babies ever do arrive stateside, we're predicting full-on chaos would ensue, and you can bet your ass we'd be waiting in the endless Walmart lines to try a bowlful (or, like, seven) for ourselves.

Keep reading for pictures of and more info about these tasty new Häagen-Dazs flavors. Looks like we're moving to Canada!

Related
Behold: the First Dairy-Free Flavors From Häagen-Dazs

Whiskey Chocolate Truffle
Rum Ginger Cookie
Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti
Vodka Key Lime Pie
Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Frozen DessertFood NewsGrocery ShoppingFood TrendsIce CreamAlcoholDessert
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
When You Find This Trader Joe's Ice Cream Sandwich, Buy 15 Boxes
by Erin Cullum
Fast and Easy Edible Cookie Dough Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Why Is Rotisserie Chicken So Addicting?
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
by Perri Konecky
LaCroix Rap
Food News
This Hysterical Rap About LaCroix Will Make You Cry Tears of Sparkling Water
by Sarah Siegel
Healthy Bean Recipe Ideas
Healthy Recipes
These 62 Healthy Bean Recipes Will Help Flatten Your Belly
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds