You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia

Where to Buy Reese's Bundt Cake

Reese's Bundt Cake Has Arrived to Make All Your Dessert Dreams Come True!

I hope you're saving room for dessert, because a new Reese's bundt cake is now available in stores! Spotted by Instagram user Junkbanter in the bakery section at Walmart, this glorious chocolate cake is filled with Hershey's chocolate chips, covered in Reese's Peanut Butter icing, and topped with Reese's Mini Pieces Candy. While the Instagram user claims "there's not enough peanut butter in this bad boy to carry the Reese's title," that generous layer of decadent peanut butter icing is looking pretty sufficient to us. This is basically the dream dessert — and it looks good enough to pass as homemade. We'll take this and a coffee with Reese's creamer ASAP!

