Never Buy Bottled Water at Disneyland Again With These 3 Hacks

Since bottled water will cost you $3 at Disneyland, I scoured both Disneyland and California Adventures to find the spots where you can beat the system and hydrate yourself for free. Check them all out, and prepare to never suffer from heat exhaustion in the parks again!

Starbucks: The coffee chain has set up shop on Main Street in Disneyland, and they have two huge iced water coolers (with cups) on both sides of the store. You don't even have to be a paying customer to enjoy the water as it is a Starbucks policy to offer anyone water for free. Water fountains: Located near restrooms, these water fountains can sometimes be hard to spot, but they're there! Bring a reuseable water bottle or invest in a Camelbak so you can refill all day long. Restaurants: If ordering food at one of the many restaurants (or cafeteria-style dining joints), you can always request iced water. Also, kids' meals often come with a free small bottle of water!

The few places where you really can't get access to anything other than bottled waters are food carts, snack stands, and ice cream carts. So if you're ordering a turkey leg, churro, Mickey ice cream, etc., you may have to fork over the cash if you're thirsty.