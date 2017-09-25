Grocery Stores and Restaurants That Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

We'd like to say we're taking a break from the outside world on a day like Thanksgiving, but the reality is that stuff happens. You forget the cranberry sauce, burn the turkey, or drop the Jell-O mold. When all that goes on, where can we go? There's a lot we need to consider when planning to shop on Thanksgiving Day. Lucky for us, we have lots options . . .

Hannaford: New England- and New York-based grocery chain Hannaford will be open Thanksgiving Day.

Safeway : Safeway stores are open on Thanksgiving Day. Check individual locations for store hours.

Safeway stores are open on Thanksgiving Day. Check individual locations for store hours. Sprouts Farmers Market: All locations are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Target : These stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, meaning you can get an early start on that Black Friday shopping.

Walmart : These stores have been open on Thanksgiving since 1988 for customers who wait until the last minute for their Thanksgiving grocery shopping or those who may have forgotten a few ingredients.

Wegman's : Locations are open on Thanksgiving Day but may have holiday schedules with reduced store hours at some locations. Pharmacy hours may vary.

Locations are open on Thanksgiving Day but may have holiday schedules with reduced store hours at some locations. Pharmacy hours may vary. Whole Foods: Store locations have limited store hours on Thanksgiving but are open for all your fresh produce and quality meat needs. Visit WholeFoods.com for details.



Additional Stores and/or Restaurants