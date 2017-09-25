Grocery Stores and Restaurants That Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Which Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving?
We'd like to say we're taking a break from the outside world on a day like Thanksgiving, but the reality is that stuff happens. You forget the cranberry sauce, burn the turkey, or drop the Jell-O mold. When all that goes on, where can we go? There's a lot we need to consider when planning to shop on Thanksgiving Day. Lucky for us, we have lots options . . .
- Hannaford: New England- and New York-based grocery chain Hannaford will be open Thanksgiving Day.
- Safeway: Safeway stores are open on Thanksgiving Day. Check individual locations for store hours.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: All locations are open on Thanksgiving Day.
- Target: These stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, meaning you can get an early start on that Black Friday shopping.
- Walmart: These stores have been open on Thanksgiving since 1988 for customers who wait until the last minute for their Thanksgiving grocery shopping or those who may have forgotten a few ingredients.
- Wegman's: Locations are open on Thanksgiving Day but may have holiday schedules with reduced store hours at some locations. Pharmacy hours may vary.
- Whole Foods: Store locations have limited store hours on Thanksgiving but are open for all your fresh produce and quality meat needs. Visit WholeFoods.com for details.
Additional Stores and/or Restaurants
- BevMo!: Nearly all of its 166 stores across California, Arizona, and Washington are open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who forgot the wine or need more booze in order to make it through a family meal.
- Boston Market: More than 450 locations across the US and nearly all are open on Thanksgiving Day (hours vary by specific location). It even offers a Thanksgiving Day meal in-restaurant on Nov. 23 that includes roasted turkey breast with a choice of two sides, a dinner roll, and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $13.
- Cracker Barrel: These restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day and also offer take-home meals for customers who want a hearty home-style meal, hold the home cooking.
- Starbucks: Stores will be open Thanksgiving Day in select store locations. Store hours will vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Specific store hours can be found by visiting Starbucks' website.
- UberEats: Many restaurant partners of UberEATS stay open on the holiday, and they'll be delivering their best Thanksgiving dishes all day. Takeout isn't typically a go-to for holiday meal prep, but should you burn that turkey, you may be very grateful to have this option come to your door! Because, really, isn't that better than going out and waiting in line?
