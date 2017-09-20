 Skip Nav
What You Need to Know When Planning to Shop on Thanksgiving Day

There is no denying Black Friday is the most festive day of the year for bargain hunters. From door-busters to early-bird specials, any fan of this fast-paced frenzy would tell you the key to snagging the best deals is to properly plan for the big day ahead. But in recent years, many of the larger retailers have been starting the show early and opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day. Although not everyone agrees with this strategy, if you're gearing up to hunt down the absolute best sales of the season, launching your shopping voyage during this time might be worth the effort.

To assist in your planning, take note of the stores that have confirmed they will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Walmart: The only major holiday to close down Walmart is Christmas, so these stores will be open for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day. However, the window of time when these stores will be open varies depending on location. The best way to find out the hours for your local Walmart is to use the official Walmart store locator tool.
  • GameStop: Despite remaining closed on Thanksgiving in 2015 and 2016, this year the company has confirmed it will be open. It has not yet finalized Thanksgiving hours, but as time gets closer to the big day, just as with Walmart, you can find specific opening hours via the online store locator tool.

While most stores have yet to announce their Thanksgiving schedules for 2017, below is a list of the hours offered by major retailers last year, which can help better predict your route for this year. And don't worry — we'll be updating any confirmations we receive to the list, so be sure to bookmark this page!

Thanksgiving Day Store Hours 2016 (listed alphabetically):

ConsumerismBlack FridayHoliday ShoppingThanksgivingHolidayFall
