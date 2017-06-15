 Skip Nav
Skittles Got Rid of Its Colorful Rainbow For Pride Month, but Not Everyone Is Happy
White Skittles For Pride Month

Facebook's 🌈 reminded me of these #pridemonth #Skittles we had ❤️💛💚💙💜

A post shared by Jenna Eloise (@thehealthyherbivore) on

Skittles is celebrating Pride Month with the release of its limited-edition all-white Skittles in honor of the LGBTQ community. "During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we've given up ours to show support," the company wrote on a display to promote the candy in Tesco stores in the UK. The company also revealed a portion of the proceeds would be donated to LGBTQ charity initiatives. Sounds good, right? Well, not everyone is happy about it.

Several critics took to social media to express how the mystery mix of all-white Skittles may have unintended racist undertones. One user was mainly confused about the packaging, specifically the part where skittles are referred to as "lentils."

This user pointed out how counterproductive it could come across to remove the rainbow to celebrate pride, which is symbolized by the rainbow.

Start Preparing Your Taste Buds: Spicy Skittles Are Coming Soon!

If you're wondering whether you'll still be able to "taste the rainbow" while eating the white Skittles, the answer is yes. Although they lack vibrant colors, the white Skittles pack a flavorful punch because they're still fruit-flavored. So all's well that ends well, yes?

LGBTQSkittlesFood NewsFood TrendsJunk Food
