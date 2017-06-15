Skittles Got Rid of Its Colorful Rainbow For Pride Month, but Not Everyone Is Happy

Facebook's 🌈 reminded me of these #pridemonth #Skittles we had ❤️💛💚💙💜 A post shared by Jenna Eloise (@thehealthyherbivore) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Skittles is celebrating Pride Month with the release of its limited-edition all-white Skittles in honor of the LGBTQ community. "During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we've given up ours to show support," the company wrote on a display to promote the candy in Tesco stores in the UK. The company also revealed a portion of the proceeds would be donated to LGBTQ charity initiatives. Sounds good, right? Well, not everyone is happy about it.

Several critics took to social media to express how the mystery mix of all-white Skittles may have unintended racist undertones. One user was mainly confused about the packaging, specifically the part where skittles are referred to as "lentils."

"All the lentils are white in celebration of Pride." Sooooooo to celebrate equality they make white skittles.... how is that not racist? — Chloe Cowan (@cowan_chloe) April 2, 2017

Skittles centered whiteness like all pride events. Really nothing surprising. https://t.co/FLVLJdaLsL — Tony Snark (@ohsurvive) March 31, 2017

Lmfaoo if everyone was equal , they wouldn't be white — Kashmoneyrecords (@Takingover4da99) March 31, 2017

This user pointed out how counterproductive it could come across to remove the rainbow to celebrate pride, which is symbolized by the rainbow.

They got took away the rainbow.... to support gay pride??? 😕🤔 pic.twitter.com/1Mx2qCXqUz — ʍαℓiทi (@HeyMaliniK) March 31, 2017

If you're wondering whether you'll still be able to "taste the rainbow" while eating the white Skittles, the answer is yes. Although they lack vibrant colors, the white Skittles pack a flavorful punch because they're still fruit-flavored. So all's well that ends well, yes?