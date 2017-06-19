 Skip Nav
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Why Is Rotisserie Chicken So Addicting?

The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken

Image Source: Flickr user terren in Virginia

We can always count on Dr. Oz to expose the truth about our favorite foods. He recently investigated the hidden ingredients in rotisserie chicken, and now we finally know why it's so addictive. He teamed up with award-winning writer Mark Schatzker to figure out why Americans can't get enough of the stuff, especially Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken.

The first shocking piece of information is that rotisserie chicken is often processed, in other words, "pre-seasoned in factories," and then shipped to supermarkets, where "an employee can put it on the skewer and cook it." You may already know part of what makes store-bought rotisserie chickens so tasty is that they're on the salty side, but the skin is also flavored with MSG and sugar, among other natural flavors. Similar to potato chips, this combination helps explain why we can never have too much rotisserie chicken. Despite the seemingly scariness of it all, Dr. Oz says it may be "one of the healthiest processed foods out there." And in similar Dr. Oz. fashion, he suggests taking off the skin to keep it healthier. But if that sounds like insanity, add other sides to your plate to avoid overeating.

Image Source: The Dr. Oz. Show

Watch the full video: Dr. Oz on rotisserie chicken

Food VideoDr. OzCostcoFood NewsGrocery ShoppingChicken
