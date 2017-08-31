12 Yellow Curry Recipes That Beat Takeout Any Night of the Week

Green and red curry might get all the love, but you're seriously missing out if you forget about yellow. Sauces, stews, stocks — no matter what you create with this delicious (and addictive) ingredient, your palate is in a good position to be pleased. It's also highly versatile, given that it works brilliantly with fish, poultry, and meat. Peruse our favorite recipes and get ready to dig in.



16 Indian Chicken Recipes That Are Better Than Takeout Related