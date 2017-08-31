 Skip Nav
12 Yellow Curry Recipes That Beat Takeout Any Night of the Week

Green and red curry might get all the love, but you're seriously missing out if you forget about yellow. Sauces, stews, stocks — no matter what you create with this delicious (and addictive) ingredient, your palate is in a good position to be pleased. It's also highly versatile, given that it works brilliantly with fish, poultry, and meat. Peruse our favorite recipes and get ready to dig in.

Simple Coconut Mango Chicken and Broccoli Curry
Roasted Red Chili Tilapia
Grilled Thai Mango Chicken With Coconut Curry Sauce
Basil Coconut Chicken Curry
Curry Fish Balls Over Ramen
Easy Coconut Curry Chicken
Santa Fe Tilapia Burrito
Yellow Curry Lentils and Halloumi
Yellow Curry Noodles With Pan-Fried Shrimp
Curried Butternut Squash Salad
Creamy Thai Sweet Potato Curry
Almond Chicken, Chickpea, and Eggplant Curry
