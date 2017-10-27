The 8 Tile Trends That Will Take Over in 2018

Installing tile in your home can be a big investment — kitchen and bathroom remodels, specifically, are the two most expensive renovation projects. So the last thing you want to do is pay for a new tile floor, only to find out it's not in style anymore. To help you stay in the know of what's hot and what's not in the world of tile, we asked a few of our favorite designers to cue us in. They gave us their predictions on which new tile trends we'll be seeing in 2018. So read on, tile-lovers! And don't pull the trigger on that subway tile backsplash just yet.