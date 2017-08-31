'90s Dream House
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
When preteen you fantasized about marrying Zack Morris and living happily ever after, this is where you pictured the two of your residing: a palatial six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 7,252-square-foot lakeside mansion, completely decorated in pink and turquoise. Yes, you read that correctly. From its glossy lacquered furniture to its wall-to-wall carpet to its glass-block windows, this modern abode was the height of fashion when it was built in 1996, and it remains a time capsule today, completely untouched. With decor reminiscent of The Max diner and features that would make even Kelly Kapowski envious — the basement has a huge indoor pool, movie theater, and rec room perfect for hosting fly parties — it's a steal at $799K. This wondrous Waterford, MI, property is represented by Mark Zawaideh of Mark Z Properties. Keep reading to take a look inside.