 Skip Nav
Decor Inspiration
30 Clever Home Hacks For Decor-Lovers
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
Decor Shopping
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market

When preteen you fantasized about marrying Zack Morris and living happily ever after, this is where you pictured the two of your residing: a palatial six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 7,252-square-foot lakeside mansion, completely decorated in pink and turquoise. Yes, you read that correctly. From its glossy lacquered furniture to its wall-to-wall carpet to its glass-block windows, this modern abode was the height of fashion when it was built in 1996, and it remains a time capsule today, completely untouched. With decor reminiscent of The Max diner and features that would make even Kelly Kapowski envious — the basement has a huge indoor pool, movie theater, and rec room perfect for hosting fly parties — it's a steal at $799K. This wondrous Waterford, MI, property is represented by Mark Zawaideh of Mark Z Properties. Keep reading to take a look inside.

This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
This Is Not a Dream: Your '90s Fantasy Home Just Hit the Market
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The '90sReal Estate
Join The Conversation
Decorating Tips
6 Secrets Real Estate Agents Know About Kitchen Remodels
by Bailey McAllister Reece
Moving Into a New Home
Decorating Tips
The 1 Thing I Wish I Had Known About Moving Into a New Home
by Adrienne Holland
Humans of New York Facebook Docuseries Trailer
Humans of New York
Humans of New York Is Getting Its Own Facebook TV Series — Watch the Trailer Here!
by Victoria Messina
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
by Chelsea Hassler
The Millennial-Focused Responsive House Project
Millennials
This Is What a Millennial's Dream House Looks Like in Real Life
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds