 Skip Nav
Bedrooms
How to Make Your Bed Like a Stylist
Celebrity Homes
You'll Shout "Bravo!" When You See RHOC Meghan King Edmonds's House
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Affordable Ways to Get the Bedroom of Your Dreams

If most of your decorating budget is going into the living room, you're probably panicking about your barren bedroom. Luckily, we've got your back. These affordable hacks only look expensive, so no one has to know you pulled it together on a shoestring budget. Check out our 10 favorite tricks for styling a dreamy boudoir.

Try This Glam Closet Hack
Add Drama With Paint
Make Over a Thrift Store Dresser
Know Where to Shop For Affordable Linens
Layer Smaller Rugs
Cover an Iron Bed Frame With a Skirt
DIY an Earring Organizer That Doubles as Art
Create a Canopy With Curtain Rods and Curtains
Turn Bathroom Mirrors Into Sconces
Rethink Nightstands
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Affordable DecorBedroomsDIY
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
6 Ikea Hacks Every Tiny Bedroom Needs
by Angela Elias
Rainbow Wine Glasses From Urban Outfitters
Affordable Decor
by Brinton Parker
Laundry Room Ideas
Spring Decor
This DIY Laundry Room Makeover Is Filled With Clever Ideas
by Angela Elias
DIY Costumes From TV Shows and Movies
DIY
117 Ingenious DIY Costumes From Your Favorite TV Shows and Movies
by Macy Cate Williams
Best DIY Projects For Home Decorating
Home How To
33 Designer-Worthy DIYs For a Polished Home
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds