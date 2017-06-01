On a Budget? Never Splurge on This Home Item

 Skip Nav
Custom shades can be shockingly pricey, but you shouldn't blow your decorating budget on expensive window treatments, especially if you're renting. If you prefer the polished look of curtains, these affordable curtain hacks will save you hundreds. If you like the tailored look of blinds, you can still find great deals, even if it requires a little more digging to find the right size. Designer and Little Green Notebook blogger Jenny Komenda relies on Lowe's for finding crazy-chic options at prices you wouldn't believe. She's had luck scoring affordable white cotton roman shades and tortoiseshell bamboo blinds that look like they cost a small fortune. Love Grows Wild blogger Liz Fourez can't get enough of these bamboo roman shades from Home Depot. If you're choosing bamboo shades, you can also try layering them underneath curtains to add texture, warmth, and even more light and privacy control.

