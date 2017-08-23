 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Under-$100 Velvet Chair Set That's Going Absolutely Freaking Viral

The internet is going absolutely freaking crazy over a pair of velvet midcentury chairs, and to be quite honest, we totally understand why. Several Amazon retailers — namely Eggree and Giantex — are selling a similar set of velvet accent chairs that are deceptively affordable at $92. That's $46 per chair.

The hype surrounding these trendy chairs began on a closed home decor and design-focused Facebook group, according to MyDomaine. Many of the group's 3,000 members began recommending the set, and their claims appear to be backed up by the favorable reviews on Amazon. One review read, "I love this chair! Super easy to assemble and looks great. Not the most comfortable but I'd order more in a heartbeat."

While the Eggree set seems to be more popular on Amazon, Apartment Therapy pointed out that Giantex sells a nearly identical set with certain colors priced lower. That being said, the Eggree chairs look slightly more polished and are available in more colors. Browse the internet-approved chairs ahead to see what all the hype is about.

Related
14 Ways to Decorate With Lavender — the Most Soothing Color on the Spectrum

Eggree Mid-Century Living Room Velvet Accent Chair
$92
Buy Now
Eggree Mid-Century Living Room Velvet Accent Chair ($92-$96)
The Under-$100 Velvet Chair Set That's Going Absolutely Freaking Viral
The Under-$100 Velvet Chair Set That's Going Absolutely Freaking Viral
The Under-$100 Velvet Chair Set That's Going Absolutely Freaking Viral
The Under-$100 Velvet Chair Set That's Going Absolutely Freaking Viral
Start Slideshow
Home NewsAffordable DecorChairsAmazon
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds