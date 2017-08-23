The Under-$100 Velvet Chair Set That's Going Absolutely Freaking Viral

The internet is going absolutely freaking crazy over a pair of velvet midcentury chairs, and to be quite honest, we totally understand why. Several Amazon retailers — namely Eggree and Giantex — are selling a similar set of velvet accent chairs that are deceptively affordable at $92. That's $46 per chair.

The hype surrounding these trendy chairs began on a closed home decor and design-focused Facebook group, according to MyDomaine. Many of the group's 3,000 members began recommending the set, and their claims appear to be backed up by the favorable reviews on Amazon. One review read, "I love this chair! Super easy to assemble and looks great. Not the most comfortable but I'd order more in a heartbeat."

While the Eggree set seems to be more popular on Amazon, Apartment Therapy pointed out that Giantex sells a nearly identical set with certain colors priced lower. That being said, the Eggree chairs look slightly more polished and are available in more colors. Browse the internet-approved chairs ahead to see what all the hype is about.