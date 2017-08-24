Bedroom Storage
Genius Storage Solutions to Make Your Bedroom Feel Larger — All Under $68
We don't all have the luxury of having a large bedroom that can accommodate our reading-nook dreams and walk-in closet fantasies. Bedrooms can be small and boxish, making it not only hard to turn them into an Instagrammable oasis, but to find place to put things. So whether you're looking to organize your bedside space (enough with all those cords, right?), or need help in the closet, we found bedroom storage solutions that are sure to help — and they're all under $68.
Linen Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer
$23.99
from JCPenney
Woven Strap 4-Section Divided Drawer Organizer in Espresso
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Victorian Large Storage Trunk in Brown
$67.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Room Essentials Bedside Caddy
$7.99
from Target
Kensie Wall Shelf
$34
from Urban Outfitters
