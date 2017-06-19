Read This Before You Install an Expensive Wood Floor

Wood seems like a safe choice when it comes to redoing the floors in your home. As a material, it's known to be relatively durable, and, as a result, is a great investment.

But before you sign on the dotted line to buy brand new wood floors, there are a few things you should know. Wood floors take a great deal of specialized care if buyers want to see the floors stay in good condition over the long term. There are also multiple different varieties, some better in certain areas of the home than others.

If you're in the market for new floors — or just want to extend the life of the floors you already have — make sure to brush up on these 10 facts about wood flooring.