11 Time-Saving Cleaning Products House Cleaners Swear By

Whether you've mastered this list of daily cleaning habits or avoid housework like the plague, everyone can use tips for making cleaning just a little bit easier. Spring cleaning is a great opportunity to get to those spots you've been avoiding for the past 12 months, but the last thing you want to do is spend your entire weekend tirelessly scrubbing your home.

Enter Merry Maids home cleaning expert Debra Johnson. She shares with us some of her favorite tricks and products that can make even the most tedious cleaning tasks quick and painless.