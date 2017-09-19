 Skip Nav
The Prettiest Rose Gold Flatware — Starting at Just $13!

The rosy metallic trend isn't going anywhere, and now even your utensils can get in on the action. Rose gold and copper flatware is elegant yet modern — and a little bit unexpected. The rosy shine will also add the perfect finishing touch to your Autumn dining table. From budget-friendly to splurge-worthy, we've gathered up our favorite sets.

Bryn Flatware Set
$90
Buy Now
David Shaw 20-Piece Quarry Flatware Set
$85
Buy Now
Rose Gold Twig Flatware Collection
$14
Buy Now
Kate Spade Malmo Set
$90
Buy Now
Copper Top Flatware Set
$50
Buy Now
Lucca Rose Golden Flatware 20-Piece Set
$180
Buy Now
Metallic Flatware 12-Piece Set
$70
Buy Now
