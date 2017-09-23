Holy Sh*t, Beyoncé and Jay Z's Rumored $26M Hampton's House Is Insane

 Skip Nav
Rumor has it that Queen Bey and Jay Z have just added to their already opulent real-estate portfolio with a $26 million home in East Hampton, New York. The Pond House, as their new property is known, is regal AF. It was originally built by famous architect Stanford White and was later updated and enlarged by Jeffrey Collé. As if these two esteemed experts didn't put enough thought into the home's design, the previous owner decided the house would be better if it was reoriented so the living room faced West (better to take in those Hamptons sunsets), so he had the entire home rotated 90 degrees!

The grand main house spans 12,000-square-feet and includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. And that's not including the 1,800-square-foot guest house complete with full kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms. An infinity-edge pool, spa, and outdoor dining terrace face 203 feet of water frontage on swanky Georgica Pond.

As for design details, not a single one was overlooked, the listing explains. From the hand-pegged parquet de Versailles floors seen throughout (and installed by French craftsmen, no less) to the 18th-century French Louis XV carved stone fireplaces to the hand-carved heated marble tubs, the home is a true palace. Take a tour of Queen Bey, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter's rumored new home in the video above.

