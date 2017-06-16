Amazon Prime Just Got Even Better — Check Out These Coffee Tables All Under $185

I'm on the market for a coffee table, and every time I find one that I think is "the one," I look at the price tag and almost have a heart attack. If, like me, you're also on a budget, you've probably had the same thought. Then, a friend recommended I check out Amazon Prime, which originally sounded like a strange place to buy furniture — until I realized it's the best idea ever. It ships fast and right to your door, so much more convenient than the old Ikea adventure. Not only is it easy, but also super affordable. Check out some of these picks, and no one will ever be able to guess how much it really costs.