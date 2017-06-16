6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Living Living Rooms Cheap Coffee Table Amazon Prime Just Got Even Better — Check Out These Coffee Tables All Under $185 June 16, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I'm on the market for a coffee table, and every time I find one that I think is "the one," I look at the price tag and almost have a heart attack. If, like me, you're also on a budget, you've probably had the same thought. Then, a friend recommended I check out Amazon Prime, which originally sounded like a strange place to buy furniture — until I realized it's the best idea ever. It ships fast and right to your door, so much more convenient than the old Ikea adventure. Not only is it easy, but also super affordable. Check out some of these picks, and no one will ever be able to guess how much it really costs. Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography Safavieh Home Collection Malone White and Chrome Coffee Table This white and chrome Safavieh Malone Coffee Table ($184) will make for a modern addition to any room. It features a glass bottom for extra storage. It's also available is black and gray if you're looking for darker shades. Safavieh Malone Coffee Table $184 from amazon.com Buy Now ioHOMES Celio Square Coffee Table This Celio Square Coffee Table ($174) is a sleek version of the classic wood coffee table. The middle portion is actually a hidden storage drawer. Celio Square Coffee Table $174 from amazon.com Buy Now Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table This Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table ($47) is a great choice for small spaces. Its gunmetal legs and Sonoma-gray-wood-colored top will match in more neutral-colored rooms. Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table $47 from amazon.com Buy Now Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table in Fine Walnut Finish It's not easy to find a marble-inspired look on a budget. This Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table ($69) has a faux-marble finish with a protective clear coat, making this a good choice if you want to keep it from getting damaged by spills and scratches. Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table $69 from amazon.com Buy Now WE Furniture Coffee Table With X Base Make your living room feel extra glamorous with this WE Furniture Coffee Table ($139). If you can't get enough, its line also features matching side tables. WE Furniture Coffee Table $139 from amazon.com Buy Now Monarch Metal Cocktail Table This Monarch Metal Cocktail Table ($112) is great if you're furnishing a smaller-size apartment. We love this wood finish mixed with chrome. If wood isn't your thing, it also comes in solid-colored black and white. Monarch Metal Cocktail Table $112 from amazon.com Buy Now Altra Canton Coffee Table If you're looking for a dark accent, try this Altra Canton Coffee Table ($77). Its espresso-colored wood top and bottom are elegantly paired with black metal sides. Altra Canton Coffee Table $77 from amazon.com Buy Now Baxton Studio Gemini Wood Contemporary Coffee Table This cool Baxton Studio Gemini Coffee Table ($101) is prefect for retro spaces. If you need extra storage, utilize its funky wood drawers. Baxton Studio Gemini Coffee Table $101 from amazon.com Buy Now Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table Upgrade your space with this ultrachic Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table ($89). The glass mixed with light wood feels fresh and clean. This is a luxe addition to any modern room. Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table $89 from amazon.com Buy Now Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table Increase your surface space with this Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table ($118). It's large and has storage on both the top and bottom. Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table $118 from amazon.com Buy Now Living RoomsAffordable DecorDecor ShoppingSmall Space LivingAmazon PrimeCoffee TableApartmentsAmazon