 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Amazon Prime Just Got Even Better — Check Out These Coffee Tables All Under $185

Cheap Coffee Table

Amazon Prime Just Got Even Better — Check Out These Coffee Tables All Under $185

I'm on the market for a coffee table, and every time I find one that I think is "the one," I look at the price tag and almost have a heart attack. If, like me, you're also on a budget, you've probably had the same thought. Then, a friend recommended I check out Amazon Prime, which originally sounded like a strange place to buy furniture — until I realized it's the best idea ever. It ships fast and right to your door, so much more convenient than the old Ikea adventure. Not only is it easy, but also super affordable. Check out some of these picks, and no one will ever be able to guess how much it really costs.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Safavieh Home Collection Malone White and Chrome Coffee Table
Safavieh Home Collection Malone White and Chrome Coffee Table

This white and chrome Safavieh Malone Coffee Table ($184) will make for a modern addition to any room. It features a glass bottom for extra storage. It's also available is black and gray if you're looking for darker shades.

Safavieh Malone Coffee Table
$184
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ioHOMES Celio Square Coffee Table
ioHOMES Celio Square Coffee Table

This Celio Square Coffee Table ($174) is a sleek version of the classic wood coffee table. The middle portion is actually a hidden storage drawer.

Celio Square Coffee Table
$174
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table
Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table

This Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table ($47) is a great choice for small spaces. Its gunmetal legs and Sonoma-gray-wood-colored top will match in more neutral-colored rooms.

Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table
$47
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table in Fine Walnut Finish
Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table in Fine Walnut Finish

It's not easy to find a marble-inspired look on a budget. This Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table ($69) has a faux-marble finish with a protective clear coat, making this a good choice if you want to keep it from getting damaged by spills and scratches.

Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table
$69
from amazon.com
Buy Now
WE Furniture Coffee Table With X Base
WE Furniture Coffee Table With X Base

Make your living room feel extra glamorous with this WE Furniture Coffee Table ($139). If you can't get enough, its line also features matching side tables.

WE Furniture Coffee Table
$139
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Monarch Metal Cocktail Table
Monarch Metal Cocktail Table

This Monarch Metal Cocktail Table ($112) is great if you're furnishing a smaller-size apartment. We love this wood finish mixed with chrome. If wood isn't your thing, it also comes in solid-colored black and white.

Monarch Metal Cocktail Table
$112
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Altra Canton Coffee Table
Altra Canton Coffee Table

If you're looking for a dark accent, try this Altra Canton Coffee Table ($77). Its espresso-colored wood top and bottom are elegantly paired with black metal sides.

Altra Canton Coffee Table
$77
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Baxton Studio Gemini Wood Contemporary Coffee Table
Baxton Studio Gemini Wood Contemporary Coffee Table

This cool Baxton Studio Gemini Coffee Table ($101) is prefect for retro spaces. If you need extra storage, utilize its funky wood drawers.

Baxton Studio Gemini Coffee Table
$101
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table
Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table

Upgrade your space with this ultrachic Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table ($89). The glass mixed with light wood feels fresh and clean. This is a luxe addition to any modern room.

Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table
$89
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table
Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table

Increase your surface space with this Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table ($118). It's large and has storage on both the top and bottom.

Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table
$118
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Living RoomsAffordable DecorDecor ShoppingSmall Space LivingAmazon PrimeCoffee TableApartmentsAmazon
Shop Story
Read Story
Safavieh Malone Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$184
Altra Furniture Carver Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$118
Celio Square Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$174
Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$47
Sauder Soft Modern Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$69
WE Furniture Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$139
Monarch Metal Cocktail Table
from amazon.com
$112
Altra Canton Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$77
Baxton Studio Gemini Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$101
Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table
from amazon.com
$89
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds