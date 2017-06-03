A Blogger Found a Way to Get the Shiplap Look For a Fraction of the Price

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines may have started the shiplap wall craze, but it's design bloggers who are making it affordable, like Jenny of Little Green Notebook. She recently gave her daughter's bathroom a dramatic makeover that will leave any modern-farmhouse-lover swooning. And the best part of the room isn't the charming shiplap on the walls — it's how little Jenny paid for it: $2.57 per board, which makes the entire room well under $100, inclusive of all materials.

How did she do it? The genius design blogger discovered a shiplap look-alike at Home Depot that's actually thinner and more pliable than the real thing, making it perfect for layering over existing wall surfaces. "Because it is such a thin product you can lay it right over the existing drywall and butt it up against your tile and door and widow casings the same way I did here," Jenny wrote in her blog post. So what is this cheap shiplap alternative called? Visit Little Green Notebook to find out. Your walls will be happy you did.



