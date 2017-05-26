 Skip Nav
Chip Gaines Thanks His Assistant Beth

Aww, Chip Gaines Just Thanked His Assistant in the Most Geniune Way

You don't know what it means to me when employees make their desk "feel like home" here at Magnolia. This is our assistant Beth's desk- where she does indeed make it happen! Thanks for your hard work, Beth! While you're at it—go ahead and give her a follow on Twitter @assistingchip. #GoodThingsHappenWhenYouFollowBeth #magnoliafamily

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on

We credit Chip Gaines with being many things: a loving father, devoted husband (remember when he tweezed Joanna's gray hairs?!), talented real estate pro, epically goofy reality star, and, now, great boss. The Fixer Upper star just took to Instagram simply to declare how much he appreciates his assistant Beth. He posted a picture of her desk area, which has been decorated to modern farmhouse perfection with Joanna's signature decor pieces, like a magnolia leaf wreath and a charming felt message board. "Thanks for your hard work, Beth!" Chip writes, along with a request for fans to follow her on Twitter where her handle is — wait for it — @AssistingChip. How cute is that?! We checked out her account, and it has got some pictures of Beth's beautiful family (like the one below) along with some fun posts with info that only Chip's assistant would be privy to. In other words, it's the perfect fan follow for the inside scoop.

