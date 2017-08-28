 Skip Nav
0
Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Is Launching a Stylish Sunglasses Collection

We may know Christina for her staring role on HGTV's Flip or Flop, but over the years her SoCal fashion sense has gotten as much attention as her real-estate skills. From her signature witty-sayings tees to her sexy bikinis, this mom of two is as close to a style icon as you'll find on HGTV. All this to say, we weren't shocked to see that the entrepreneurial house flipper was venturing into fashion territory.

Related
She just announced a sunglasses collaboration with Diff Eyewear, a charitable ecommerce company; for every pair of sunglasses they sell, the brand donates a pair of eyewear to people in need where the resources aren't readily available. Diff x Christina El Moussa collection features a playful cat-eye frame in two on-trend colors. "The DIFF team and I put so much time and love into designing these frames," she gushed on Instagram. Judging by Diff Eyewear's similar styles, they will likely be priced around $85. The collection goes on sale Aug. 28, but you can get a sneak peek via the images ahead.

Flip Or FlopChristina El MoussaSunglasses
