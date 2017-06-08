6 Ways the Newborn Clooney Twins's NYC Home Is Nicer Than You Can Even Imagine

George and Amal only just welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella, but we're already ogling at the babies' over-the-top lifestyle. When they're not being cuddled by their parents or a roster of A-list family friends, these newborns are living in the lap of luxury in NYC. The Clooneys purchased a Midtown condo in one of NYC's most luxurious buildings last year, and it's loaded with amenities that guarantee the twins an opulent lifestyle most full-grown adults can only dream of. We explain what we mean ahead.