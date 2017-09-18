Cozy Decor From Urban Outfitters
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters
We're ready to snuggle up in a blanket, light a candle, and fully embrace the Fall season. Every home can benefit from a cozy upgrade. There are so many ways to make your space feel like a warm and comfy sanctuary. We are so impressed with the decor items at Urban Outfitters — they come in soft fabrics, rich hues, and pretty textures. We rounded up our favorite options for you to shop, so take a look at our top picks and transform your home into an autumnal retreat. Once you go cozy, you will truly never want to go back.
Chenille Sweater Throw Blanket
$79
Noah Velvet Lounge Chair
$198
Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Pillow
$59
Brooklyn Candle Studio Folk + Fluera Candle
$25
Lila Mixed Shag Bath Mat
$39
Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$129
Triangle Bean Bag Lounge Chair
$249 $129
Photo Clip Firefly String Lights
$20
Mixed Faux Fur Throw Pillow
$69 $44.99
Chamberlin Velvet Sofa
$898
