The 6 Home Items Our Editors Can't Live Without in September

If you live for the days when the weather cools, color schemes get earthy, and pumpkin spice is in literally everything, then September couldn't have arrived soon enough. And now that it's here, we're happy to update our homes in autumnal celebration. From adding the first cozy touches to Halloween teases, here are the decor pieces our editors can't wait to get their hands on.

Moving Canvas Print
Luxe Linen Bedding
Silly Seasonal Doormat
Smudge Kit
Cute Comfort Food Dishes
Artisanal Gift Wrap
