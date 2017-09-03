 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Trendy Halloween Bowls Are Causing a Shopping Frenzy

If you're active on Instagram or Pinterest, you've likely seen the white, farmhouse-friendly pottery featuring handwritten font that is popping up on everyone's feed. The artist Rae Dunn is the creator behind the popular housewares, which are sold nationwide. While stores like T.J. Maxx are treasure troves for finding Rae Dunn mugs at affordable prices, there's a certain category of Rae Dunn pottery that is in particularly high demand: Hocus Pocus themed nesting bowls. A simple Google search will unearth a variety of eBay listings that offer the two-bowl set for as high as $341. While it might be harder to find these bowls at a local discount store, you never know. In fact, one Instagram user just shared her lucky T.J. Maxx score on social! Take a peek at the famous nesting bowls and more Rae Dunn goodies we're on the hunt for.

Related
Target Proves It's Not Too Early to Start Buying Halloween Porch Decorations

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decor ShoppingHalloween DecorHalloween
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
by Krista Jones
Light-Up Halloween Mickey Ears at Disneyland
Walt Disney World
Disney's New Halloween Mickey Ears Will Light Up Your World!
by Terry Carter
Stylish Storage Options From Ikea
Decor Shopping
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From Ikea
by Amy Daniewicz
Target's Project 62 Collection
Decor Shopping
This Furniture Looks Designer, but It's Actually Target's Brand-New Project 62 Home Collection
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Feminist Halloween Costumes
Women
30+ Fierce Halloween Costumes That Empower Women
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds