Whoa, Tarek El Moussa Just Thanked His Fans For This 1 Huge Reason
HGTV
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
bedding
I Switched to Linen Sheets — and It Changed My Life
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems

Flip or Flop Ratings

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

Looks like any remaining skepticism about the future of Flip or Flop can finally be put to rest. The HGTV show is not only carrying on after stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their plans to divorce, it's doing better than ever. Seems all the curiosity about how the estranged husband and wife will interact post-split is only making fans tune in more. Tarek recently took to Instagram to share some incredible stats: Flip or Flop is the highest rated show on cable!

The real estate pro couldn't hide his enthusiasm, captioning the post, "We want to thank all our loyal fans for the support during this period of our lives. We love our fans and will continue to work as hard as we can to bring you the best shows possible!!" And beyond just helping the show reach number one, he added thanks for, "all the support over the years through thick and thin! You guys are the best!!!!"

Flip or Flop was impressively ranked directly above the number two highest rated show Queen of the South and well above big hits like The Late Show With Trevor Noah and House Hunters International. If this rating success continues, we can look forward to enjoying many more seasons of Flip or Flop in the years ahead!

Another day on Flip or Flop!!! We are working our tails off to bring the best episodes ever!!! Who's ready???????? "Time to find another house to flip"😎😎😎........

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

Flip Or Flop Tarek El Moussa HGTV
