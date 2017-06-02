 Skip Nav
Celebrate Fourth of July With These 13 Cute Decor Items From Target

Fourth of July Decorations at Target

Celebrate Fourth of July With These 13 Cute Decor Items From Target

Fourth of July Red Battery-Operated Lit Decor Star

Hosting a Fourth of July party? Make your house look the part with fun, patriotic decor. Target has some great finds that are festive without being tacky. Even better — everything is affordable. You'll want to leave these pillows, trays, rugs, and more out all Summer long. Take a look at our favorite picks and score a few products for yourself before July rolls around.

Threshold
Threshold Striped Throw Pillow
Threshold Striped Throw Pillow

This striped pillow ($19) will add some extra comfort to your sofa.

Striped Throw Pillow - Blue
$19.99 $18.99
from Target
Fourth of July Blue Wood Decor Star
Fourth of July Blue Wood Decor Star

Use this wood star ($5) as a centerpiece on your dining room table.

wood star
$5
from target.com
String Lights
String Lights

Hang these string lights ($9) in your backyard or on your porch.

Target Outdoor Lighting
10ct String Lights - Red, Clear and Blue Stars with White Wire - Poptimism
$10 $9
from Target
Plastic Short Tumbler
Plastic Short Tumbler

Pour a refreshing cocktail into one of these plastic glasses ($1) for guests.

Target Tumblers & Water Glasses
Plastic Short Tumbler 16oz Blue
$1.49
from Target
Room Essentials Large Handled Serving Tray
Room Essentials Large Handled Serving Tray

Put snacks and dips on this serving tray ($17).

Target Trays & Platters
Room Essentials Large Handled Serving Tray Set of 2 Melamine Red
$19.99 $16.99
from Target
Threshold Accent Rug
Threshold Accent Rug

This accent rug ($20) can transform an entire room.

Accent Rug Hand Woven (24"x36")
$19.99
from Target
Plastic Short Tumbler
Plastic Short Tumbler

The polka dots on this plastic glass ($1) add some whimsy.

Target Tumblers & Water Glasses
Plastic Short Tumbler 16oz Red Dots
$1.49
from Target
Threshold Blue Stripe Wooden Boat Decor
Threshold Blue Stripe Wooden Boat Decor

Give your space a nautical vibe with this decorative boat ($19).

Blue Stripe Wooden Boat Décor
$19.99 $18.99
from Target
Threshold Cotton Braided Basket
Threshold Cotton Braided Basket

Store blankets for fireworks watching in this braided basket ($19).

Cotton Braided Basket
$19.99 $18.99
from Target
Fourth of July Red Battery-Operated Lit Decor Star
Fourth of July Red Battery-Operated Lit Decor Star

How adorable would this light-up star ($5) look on a picnic table?

light-up star
$5
from target.com
Threshold Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow
Threshold Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow

This throw pillow ($30) will go with any decor — the material is denim.

Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow
$29.99
from Target
Wemco Patriotic String Lights
Wemco Patriotic String Lights

Add a subtle glow to the party with these string lights ($15).

Wemco Patriotic String Lights
$14.99
from Target
Threshold Short Stoneware Hand-Painted Vase
Threshold Short Stoneware Hand-Painted Vase

Put a bouquet of flowers in this hand-painted vase ($17) — you'll get so many compliments on it.

Short Stoneware Hand-painted Vase
$16.99
from Target
