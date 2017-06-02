6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Living Affordable Decor Fourth of July Decorations at Target Celebrate Fourth of July With These 13 Cute Decor Items From Target June 2, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Hosting a Fourth of July party? Make your house look the part with fun, patriotic decor. Target has some great finds that are festive without being tacky. Even better — everything is affordable. You'll want to leave these pillows, trays, rugs, and more out all Summer long. Take a look at our favorite picks and score a few products for yourself before July rolls around. RelatedGet Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses Shop Brands Threshold Threshold Striped Throw Pillow This striped pillow ($19) will add some extra comfort to your sofa. Threshold Striped Throw Pillow - Blue $19.99 $18.99 from Target Buy Now See more Threshold Striped Pillows Fourth of July Blue Wood Decor Star Use this wood star ($5) as a centerpiece on your dining room table. wood star $5 from target.com Buy Now String Lights Hang these string lights ($9) in your backyard or on your porch. Target Outdoor Lighting 10ct String Lights - Red, Clear and Blue Stars with White Wire - Poptimism $10 $9 from Target Buy Now See more Target Outdoor Lighting Plastic Short Tumbler Pour a refreshing cocktail into one of these plastic glasses ($1) for guests. Target Tumblers & Water Glasses Plastic Short Tumbler 16oz Blue $1.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target Tumblers & Water Glasses Room Essentials Large Handled Serving Tray Put snacks and dips on this serving tray ($17). Target Trays & Platters Room Essentials Large Handled Serving Tray Set of 2 Melamine Red $19.99 $16.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Trays & Platters Threshold Accent Rug This accent rug ($20) can transform an entire room. Threshold Accent Rug Hand Woven (24"x36") $19.99 from Target Buy Now See more Threshold Indoor Rugs Plastic Short Tumbler The polka dots on this plastic glass ($1) add some whimsy. Target Tumblers & Water Glasses Plastic Short Tumbler 16oz Red Dots $1.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target Tumblers & Water Glasses Threshold Blue Stripe Wooden Boat Decor Give your space a nautical vibe with this decorative boat ($19). Threshold Blue Stripe Wooden Boat Décor $19.99 $18.99 from Target Buy Now See more Threshold Figurines Threshold Cotton Braided Basket Store blankets for fireworks watching in this braided basket ($19). Threshold Cotton Braided Basket $19.99 $18.99 from Target Buy Now See more Threshold Home & Living Fourth of July Red Battery-Operated Lit Decor Star How adorable would this light-up star ($5) look on a picnic table? light-up star $5 from target.com Buy Now Threshold Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow This throw pillow ($30) will go with any decor — the material is denim. Threshold Blue Oversized Chambray Denim Throw Pillow $29.99 from Target Buy Now See more Threshold Decorative Pillows Wemco Patriotic String Lights Add a subtle glow to the party with these string lights ($15). Target Lighting Wemco Patriotic String Lights $14.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Lighting Threshold Short Stoneware Hand-Painted Vase Put a bouquet of flowers in this hand-painted vase ($17) — you'll get so many compliments on it. Threshold Short Stoneware Hand-painted Vase $16.99 from Target Buy Now See more Threshold Vases Share this post Summer EntertainingAffordable DecorFourth Of JulySummerTarget