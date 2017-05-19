5/19/17 5/19/17 POPSUGAR Living Outdoor Entertaining Cute Cocktail Glasses Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses May 19, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When we think Summer, we think Rosé, margaritas, and everything in between. If you're planning to host a party or just hang out on the patio, make sure you've got a good cocktail in your hand. And be extra sure it comes in a fun glass! We found the cutest drinkware, and you're going to want it all. Take a look at our favorites, and break out that blender. Related14 Pieces of Disposable Tableware So Cute, You Won't Want to Throw Them Away Shop Brands Anthropologie · Urban Outfitters · Kate Spade · Rosanna · BHLDN · Pier 1 Imports 1 Urban Outfitters Cactus Margarita Glass Is there truly any other way to drink a margarita than out of this cactus glass ($20)? cactus glass $20 from shopstyle.it Buy Now 2 Domino Easy, Tiger Cocktail Glass This cocktail glass ($13) goes to the friend who is always fired up. domino Drinkware Easy, Tiger Cocktail Glass (Gold Foil) $12.99 from domino Buy Now See more domino Drinkware 3 Urban Outfitters Metallic Pineapple Stemless Wine Glass Set Embrace all pineapple everything with this wine glass set ($16). wine glass set $16 from shopstyle.it Buy Now 4 Anthropologie Waves Glass This waves glass ($14) is appropriate for a beachside beverage. Anthropologie Waves Glass $14 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware 5 Urban Outfitters Copper Party Cup Keep your drink icy-cold with this copper party cup ($16). Urban Outfitters Copper Party Cup $16 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen 6 Urban Outfitters Metallic Cactus Stemless Wine Glass Set The mini gold foil cacti on this wine glass set ($16) are too adorable. wine glass set $16 from shopstyle.it Buy Now 7 Francesca's Good Measure Rum Recipe Glass Make the perfect mai tai using this rum recipe glass ($14). rum recipe glass $14 from francescas.com Buy Now 8 Kate Spade Raise a Glass Collection Tumbler Set This tumbler set ($24) would be a great gift. Kate Spade Raise a Glass Collection 2-Pc. Here's To You Salut!/Cheers! Tumblers Set $24 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tumblers & Water Glasses 9 Urban Outfitters Disco Pineapple Sipper Cup There is no better way to have a piña colada than in this pineapple sipper cup ($13). Urban Outfitters Disco Pineapple Sipper Cup $12.95 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs 10 TMD Foil Cactus Stemless Martini Glass Summer vibes are in full force when using these martini glasses ($20). Nordstrom Rack Martini Glasses TMD Foil 11.5 oz. Cactus Stemless Martini Glass - Set of 2 $19.99 $9.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Martini Glasses 11 Pier 1 Imports Magnolia Painted Stemless Wine Glass The flowers on this wine glass ($10) are painted on by hand. Pier 1 Imports Magnolia Painted Stemless Wine Glass $9.95 $7.96 from Pier 1 Imports Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Wine Glasses 12 Rosanna Flamingo Highball Glasses You can get a good-sized cocktail into these highball glasses ($104). Rosanna Flamingo Highball Glasses $104 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rosanna Tumblers & Water Glasses 13 Urban Outfitters Pressed Daisy Glasses Set There are pressed daisies encased in this glass set ($16) — so cool! Urban Outfitters Pressed Daisy Glasses Set $16 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware 14 Slant Collections Yay! Stemless Wine Glass This stemless wine glass ($13) is destined for a big celebration. South Moon Under Wine Glasses Slant Collections Yay! Stemless Wine Glass $12.95 $10.36 from South Moon Under Buy Now See more South Moon Under Wine Glasses 15 Urban Outfitters Copper Stemless Glasses Set Fill these copper stemless glasses ($29) with moscow mules. Urban Outfitters Copper Stemless Glasses Set $29 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen 16 BHLDN Stained Glass Highball Glasses Girls' night wouldn't be complete without these highball glasses ($48). BHLDN Stained Glass Highball Glasses (4) $48 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Tumblers & Water Glasses 17 Azura Margarita Glass The deep turquoise color of this margarita glass set ($34) reminds us of a still pool. Gilt Margarita Glasses Azura Margarita Glass (Set of 4) $34 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Margarita Glasses Share this post Outdoor EntertainingSummerGift GuideAlcohol