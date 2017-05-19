 Skip Nav
Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses

Cute Cocktail Glasses

Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses

Urban Outfitters Metallic Cactus Stemless Wine Glass Set

When we think Summer, we think Rosé, margaritas, and everything in between. If you're planning to host a party or just hang out on the patio, make sure you've got a good cocktail in your hand. And be extra sure it comes in a fun glass! We found the cutest drinkware, and you're going to want it all. Take a look at our favorites, and break out that blender.

1 Urban Outfitters Cactus Margarita Glass
Urban Outfitters Cactus Margarita Glass

Is there truly any other way to drink a margarita than out of this cactus glass ($20)?

cactus glass
$20
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
2 Domino Easy, Tiger Cocktail Glass
Domino Easy, Tiger Cocktail Glass

This cocktail glass ($13) goes to the friend who is always fired up.

domino Drinkware
Easy, Tiger Cocktail Glass (Gold Foil)
$12.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Drinkware
3 Urban Outfitters Metallic Pineapple Stemless Wine Glass Set
Urban Outfitters Metallic Pineapple Stemless Wine Glass Set

Embrace all pineapple everything with this wine glass set ($16).

wine glass set
$16
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
4 Anthropologie Waves Glass
Anthropologie Waves Glass

This waves glass ($14) is appropriate for a beachside beverage.

Anthropologie
Waves Glass
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware
5 Urban Outfitters Copper Party Cup
Urban Outfitters Copper Party Cup

Keep your drink icy-cold with this copper party cup ($16).

Urban Outfitters
Copper Party Cup
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
6 Urban Outfitters Metallic Cactus Stemless Wine Glass Set
Urban Outfitters Metallic Cactus Stemless Wine Glass Set

The mini gold foil cacti on this wine glass set ($16) are too adorable.

wine glass set
$16
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
7 Francesca's Good Measure Rum Recipe Glass
Francesca's Good Measure Rum Recipe Glass

Make the perfect mai tai using this rum recipe glass ($14).

rum recipe glass
$14
from francescas.com
Buy Now
8 Kate Spade Raise a Glass Collection Tumbler Set
Kate Spade Raise a Glass Collection Tumbler Set

This tumbler set ($24) would be a great gift.

Kate Spade
Raise a Glass Collection 2-Pc. Here's To You Salut!/Cheers! Tumblers Set
$24
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tumblers & Water Glasses
9 Urban Outfitters Disco Pineapple Sipper Cup
Urban Outfitters Disco Pineapple Sipper Cup

There is no better way to have a piña colada than in this pineapple sipper cup ($13).

Urban Outfitters
Disco Pineapple Sipper Cup
$12.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
10 TMD Foil Cactus Stemless Martini Glass
TMD Foil Cactus Stemless Martini Glass

Summer vibes are in full force when using these martini glasses ($20).

Nordstrom Rack Martini Glasses
TMD Foil 11.5 oz. Cactus Stemless Martini Glass - Set of 2
$19.99 $9.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Martini Glasses
11 Pier 1 Imports Magnolia Painted Stemless Wine Glass
Pier 1 Imports Magnolia Painted Stemless Wine Glass

The flowers on this wine glass ($10) are painted on by hand.

Pier 1 Imports
Magnolia Painted Stemless Wine Glass
$9.95 $7.96
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Wine Glasses
12 Rosanna Flamingo Highball Glasses
Rosanna Flamingo Highball Glasses

You can get a good-sized cocktail into these highball glasses ($104).

Rosanna
Flamingo Highball Glasses
$104
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rosanna Tumblers & Water Glasses
13 Urban Outfitters Pressed Daisy Glasses Set
Urban Outfitters Pressed Daisy Glasses Set

There are pressed daisies encased in this glass set ($16) — so cool!

Urban Outfitters
Pressed Daisy Glasses Set
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
14 Slant Collections Yay! Stemless Wine Glass
Slant Collections Yay! Stemless Wine Glass

This stemless wine glass ($13) is destined for a big celebration.

South Moon Under Wine Glasses
Slant Collections Yay! Stemless Wine Glass
$12.95 $10.36
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more South Moon Under Wine Glasses
15 Urban Outfitters Copper Stemless Glasses Set
Urban Outfitters Copper Stemless Glasses Set

Fill these copper stemless glasses ($29) with moscow mules.

Urban Outfitters
Copper Stemless Glasses Set
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
16 BHLDN Stained Glass Highball Glasses
BHLDN Stained Glass Highball Glasses

Girls' night wouldn't be complete without these highball glasses ($48).

BHLDN
Stained Glass Highball Glasses (4)
$48
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Tumblers & Water Glasses
17 Azura Margarita Glass
Azura Margarita Glass

The deep turquoise color of this margarita glass set ($34) reminds us of a still pool.

Gilt Margarita Glasses
Azura Margarita Glass (Set of 4)
$34
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Margarita Glasses
Outdoor EntertainingSummerGift GuideAlcohol
Shop Story
Read Story
