You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items

Our love of Game of Thrones is as eternal as Daenerys's love for her dragons. Too soon to bring up the dragons? Anyway, we'll be showing off our obsession with cool home decor items. These posters, pillows, candles, and glasses will be conversation starters and reminders of our favorite show for years to come. If you're a true fan, you obviously need one of these products. Take a look at these genius picks and treat yourself to one before Winter is over. We've only got one more season, you know.

Game of Thrones Canvas Print
$20
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Pillow Case
$24
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Poster Set
$22
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Pub-Style Cork Coasters
$9
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Khaleesi Candle
$19
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Parody Inspired Decal
$25
Buy Now
Hodor Poster
$4
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Seven Kingdoms Map
$8
Buy Now
House Targaryen Mother of Dragons Candle
$25
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Hold the Door Mat
$35
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Pillow Set
$50
Buy Now
Winter Is Coming Poster
$30
Buy Now
