 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Disney
11 Adorable Halloween Decorating Ideas You Should Steal From Disney ASAP
Affordable Decor
3 Ways to DIY Fall's Biggest Decor Trend
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prepare to Be Inspired by Giada De Laurentiis's Sleek and Modern Kitchen

We expected a pro chef like Giada De Laurentiis would have a fully equipped kitchen, but what we didn't expect was for her kitchen to be this stylish. Sleek, contemporary, and full of design inspiration, Giada's kitchen is a must see. Check out what makes it so special for yourself in the slideshow ahead.

Related
This Is What a Day in the Life of Giada De Laurentiis Is Really Like
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
KitchensGiada De Laurentiis
The Royals
The Classic Recipe Giada De Laurentiis Helped Prince William Cook For Kate
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Get Rid of Ants In the Kitchen
Kitchens
How to Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen — No Chemicals Required
by Kate McKenna
Is Giada De Laurentiis Opening a Chain Pasta Restaurant?
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Is Cooking Up Something Big: A Nationwide Pasta Chain
by Kelsey Garcia
Giada De Laurentiis's Oatmeal
Giada De Laurentiis
The 1 Surprising Thing Giada De Laurentiis Eats For Breakfast
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Is Giada De Laurentiis's Favorite Pasta?
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Might Love All Pasta, but These Are Her 2 Favorites
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds